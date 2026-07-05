Second suspect charged after $30K worth of exotic birds stolen in Windsor

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Windsor police have charged a second suspect in connection to the theft of $30,000 worth of exotic birds just east of downtown.

On June 23, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a residence in the 700 block of University Avenue East.

Investigators determined that three masked suspects jumped a fence and entered an exotic bird coop on the property the night before.

A total of 30 exotic birds were stolen from a bird coop, with one bird reportedly killed during the incident. Officers recovered 22 of the stolen birds, but the rest remain unaccounted for.

On June 30, officers located and arrested a 19-year-old man in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue.

He has been charged with:

Break-and-enter and commit theft over $5,000 in a place other than a dwelling

Wilfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to an animal or bird

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence

A 29-year-old man was previously arrested in Chatham and hit with similar charges.

Police say a third suspect has been identified and remains outstanding.

Their identity however cannot be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.