Suspects sought after $30K worth of exotic birds stolen in Windsor

Mahmoud Moe Khalaf (left) and a suspect believed to go by Darwish are wanted in an exotic birds theft investigation. (Source: Windsor Police Service/X)

One person has been arrested, but two more suspects are still being sought in connection to the theft of $30,000 worth of exotic birds in Windsor.

On June 23, officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a residence in the 700 block of University Avenue East.

As a result of the investigation, officers learned that three masked suspects jumped a fence and entered an exotic bird coop on the property the night before.

The suspects stole a total of 30 exotic birds from a bird coop before fleeing the area on foot, but one of the birds was killed during the incident.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Target Base Unit quickly identified one suspect and worked with the Chatham-Kent Police Service to locate and arrest him in Chatham.

Officers recovered 22 of the stolen birds, but the rest are still unaccounted for.

A 29-year-old man is charged with break-and-enter and committing theft of over $5,000 in a place other than a dwelling, wilfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to an animal or bird, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Mahmoud Moe Khalaf, who is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 5′5″ tall, with a slender build, brown eyes, and short brown hair.

Investigators are also searching for a third suspect, described as a male with tanned skin. At the time of the incident, he wore a green face mask, a grey hoodie, black shorts, and black Nike shoes. The suspect may go by the name “Darwish.”

Both suspects are wanted on charges of break-and-enter and commit theft over $5,000 in a place other than a dwelling, willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to an animal or bird, and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mahmoud Moe Khalaf or the identity of the third suspect is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.