A second person has now died as a result of injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

On the morning of Friday, Aug. 23, Ontario Provincial Police officers and other first responders were called to a multi vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the 401 between Gracey Side Road and Comber Side Road.

As officers were investigating the crash, with traffic stopped on the 401, another crash happened 15 minutes later involving two tractor trailers and a pickup truck.

The driver of a tractor trailer was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died as a result of those injuries.

The third involved driver was not injured.

Police are seeking witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision to contact the Lakeshore OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

A 20-year-old from Lakeshore was arrested and faces multiple charges in connection to the original crash.