Charges have been laid after a multi vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say officers responded to a call Friday morning in the westbound lanes of the 401 between Gracey Side Road and Comber Side Road for a multi vehicle crash.



When officers arrived, witnesses told them, two individuals from one of the involved vehicles fled the scene on foot.



The two were located on Lakeshore Road 305 and were arrested.



Police say the crash caused minor injuries and investigators determined that one vehicle was driving in an erratic manner and struck several other vehicles in the westbound lanes.



A 20-year-old from Lakeshore is facing six charges including operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand, dangerous operation and driving while under suspension.



Police say the second individual was released unconditionally.



If you witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage of the collision police would like to hear from you.

