Second death reported in East Windsor apartment fire

Overnight fire at Dorchester Apartments on Lauzon Road in Windsor, Ont. kills one, displaces 15 residents. Oct. 18, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

A second person has died after a fire at an apartment building in East Windsor.

“The latest information is that the second occupant has passed away,” says Windsor fire acting chief of fire prevention Chris Kreibich. The formal part of the investigation on scene has completed, and still working on some details of the cause."

As heard on AM800 news, the fire broke out early Sunday morning at an apartment building on Lauzon Road.

Fire officials previously said one person died and two others were taken to hospital, with one being treated in the intensive care unit.

Kreibich says the third injured person has been released from hospital.

am800-news-ofm-dorchester-apartment-fire2-oct2026 The Ontario Fire Marshal on scene the Dorchester Apartments on Lauzon Road in Windsor, Ont. Monday Oct. 19, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

He says the room of origin has been specified, but the cause is still under investigation.

Kreibich says tenants living on the seventh floor are still displaced.

“The building is undergoing some renovations to bring it back to being operational for people to live in,” says Kreibich. “Elevators are still not operational. So the on-scene portion of the investigation has completed; however, it will still be some time before people can get back into their units.

am800-news-ofm-dorchester-apartment-fire1-oct2026 The Ontario Fire Marshal on scene the Dorchester Apartments on Lauzon Road in Windsor, Ont. Monday Oct. 19, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

He says Windsor fire and the Ontario Fire Marshal Office have completed the on-scene investigation.

“They’ll be some scientific analysis of certain things, but the Fire Marshal Office is the lead in the investigation, so once they compile all their data, they will release an official determination, and that could be weeks to months,” he says.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services (WFRS) said the Dorchester Apartments suffered extensive water damage and electrical issues, while the building’s elevators remain out of service.

The damage is expected to exceed $1-million.