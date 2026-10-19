Damage expected to exceed $1M after fatal Windsor apartment fire

Overnight fire at Dorchester Apartments on Lauzon Road in Windsor, Ont. kills one, displaces 15 residents. Oct. 18, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Damage is expected to exceed $1 million following a deadly apartment fire on Lauzon Road in east Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services (WFRS) says the Dorchester Apartments suffered extensive water damage and electrical issues, while the building’s elevators remain out of service.

Brian Bobbie is WFRS’ Deputy of Support Services and says everyone living on the seventh floor has been displaced.

One person died and two others were taken to hospital following the fire early Sunday. One of the injured remains in intensive care.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Windsor fire investigators continued their investigation Monday, with an electrical engineer expected to be brought in.