A second arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect now wanted in connection with two separate investigations in Windsor.

The latest arrest warrant stems from a disturbance call to police just before 9 p.m. on October 26 in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue near Girardot Street.

Windsor police investigators learned that a victim was held at gunpoint by a female suspect, who then fled the scene in a nearby vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Tyrell Patterson, who is wanted for occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

Patterson is already wanted in connection with an alleged assault that occurred on October 8, 2025, in the city's east end.

The 22-year-old is described as a Black male, approximately 5'10" tall, with a medium build and a dark beard.

The vehicle is described as a silver Chrysler Pacifica.

The unknown female suspect is described as white, 20-30 years old, with long dark hair. At the time of the incident, she wore all-black clothing.

Investigators are urging anyone in the area with surveillance or dashcam footage to contact the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patterson or this incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or anonymously through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.