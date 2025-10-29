Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to an east end assault.

On Oct. 8, officers were called to the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East, where an argument between four men escalated.

Police the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, rendering him unconscious.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tyrell Patterson, who is wanted for assault.

Patterson is described as a black male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build and dark beard.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patterson is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.