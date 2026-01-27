School buses in Essex County are not running today.

Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services made the call just before 5:45 a.m.

In Windsor, school buses are operational.

The Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board say exams for secondary students have been pushed back a day.

School buses in both Windsor and Essex County were cancelled on Monday due to Sunday's snowstorm.

County buses are cancelled today. City buses are running. No exams will be written today, in both city and county high schools. All Exams/Final Summative Evaluations that were moved to today, Tuesday, January 27th, will take place on Wednesday, January 28th if the buses are… pic.twitter.com/2tQ7XxS2F6 — WECDSB (@WECDSB) January 27, 2026