Sunday's snowstorm has forced the cancellation of school buses in Windsor-Essex.
Windsor-Essex Student Transportation Services says buses are not running today in the city or county.
The call was made just before 5:20 Monday morning.
All school buses in both the county and the city are cancelled for the day. Schools remain open.— WECDSB (@WECDSB) January 26, 2026
Note: Exams at all secondary schools in both the county and the city - including at St. Michael's Adult School - are pushed back by one day. pic.twitter.com/HOWknU25pc