A schedule change for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits will now open the 2024-25 regular season on the road against the defending Memorial Cup champs.



Windsor will be in Saginaw on Wednesday, September 25 to battle the Spirit.



The Spitfires were suppose to kickoff their season on the road against the Sarnia Sting on Friday September 27.



The two teams will still play on September 27 for Sarnia's home opener.



Windsor will host Kitchener the following night, Septmber 28 for its home opener at the WFCU Centre.



The Spitfires finished last in the Western Conference last season and second last in the OHL with 44 points.



They did win the OHL draft lottery and selected 6'5 forward Ethan Belchetz with the first pick in April's draft.



Windsor wraps up the 2024-25 regular season on the road against the London Knights.

