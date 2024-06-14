The Windsor Spitfires will open the 2024-2025 regular season on the road.

The Spitfires will travel to Sarnia to face-off against the Sting on Friday September 27.

The Spits will then welcome the Kitchener Rangers to the WFCU Centre the following night on Saturday, September 28 for their home opener.

Windsor is looking to bounce back after a tough 2023-24 season.



The Spitfires finished last in the Western Conference and second last in the OHL with 44 points.



They did win the OHL draft lottery and selected 6'5 forward Ethan Belchetz with the first pick in April's draft.



The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced the home openers for all 20 teams on Thursday.



The OHL regular season opens on Thursday, September 26.



The full regular season schedule will be released on Monday June 17 at 11 a.m.

