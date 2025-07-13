ENWIN Utilities says it continues to restore power to its customers following Saturday's damaging thunderstorm .

The storm rolled through the area knocking out power to approximately 7,000 customers at its peak.

ENWIN says the outage was primarily caused by high winds and fallen tree limbs, which damaged power lines and created numerous localized outages across the city.

"While the storm was brief, it caused significant damage to local distribution lines due to fallen trees and branches," said Peter Jurgeneit, director of hydro distribution.

"Our System Control and Hydro Operations teams responded immediately, reducing the number of affected customers to fewer than 1,000 within a few hours."

Power had been restored to the majority of customers by 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the remaining outages concentrated in smaller pockets, particularly in the university area.

Crews worked through the evening and overnight hours, and by 5 a.m. Sunday, all system-level repairs were completed, and full restoration was achieved.

ENWIN says its crews remain active Sunday, responding to individual service calls including addressing isolated incidents of downed wires and tree limbs on power lines, which continue to impact individual customers.