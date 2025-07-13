A brief but powerful summer storm left many in Windsor cleaning debris off their property on Saturday afternoon.

According to Brad Rousseau, a meteorologist for Environment Canada, official wind gusts were clocked at 82 kilometres per hour at the Windsor International Airport.

“Radar estimated winds to be approximately approaching up to 110 kilometres per hour,” Rousseau said.

The weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning that has since ended.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services reported downed trees in the city and warned of the dangers of downed wires. Residents on social media shared images of fallen trees damaging vehicles.

Rousseau said the “fast-moving storm” delivered somewhere between 25 and 50 millimetres of rain based on radar estimates.

Residents can report a downed tree or branches on the Windsor 311 app.

If an electrical wire is down, it's crucial to stay far away, warn others, and immediately contact ENWIN or 911. Downed wires, even if not sparking or humming, can be live and extremely dangerous. *JS — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) July 12, 2025

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian