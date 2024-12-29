Businesses on Sandwich Street in Windsor's west end are still feeling the affects from the nearly nine month long construction project that wrapped up earlier this week.

Sandwich was completely redone from east to west, including re-paving, the installation of a new watermain, ditch filling and construction of an asphalt multi-use path, which will eventually connect into the Canadian Port of Entry, and streetscaping.

Nicole Sekela, owner of Rock Bottom Bar and Grill says it was hard for them and other businesses to endure.

"We were patient for a while, and then it was just tough keeping morale because it was just a lot slower, a lot less traffic, and then you don't blame people, you can't blame people for not wanting to inconvience themselves. We're very grateful of people that made the extra effort to park a couple blocks away at times to get to us."

She says businesses, working alongside the Sandwich Town BIA, plan to make another appeal on social media to let residents know the road is open.

"It's still quiet, the street's still quiet. I know it's holiday break right now but so many people have been avoiding the area for so long we really need to get the word out that we're open."

Sekela says the new sidewalks are safer for residents.

"We've got soil cells underneath all of the new trees so they'll have a chance to grow nicely as well, so I think it's going to look great. We're just waiting for some benches, bike racks, garbage recepticles, so all the little extras. I'm not sure when they arrive, I'm hoping maybe by the spring."