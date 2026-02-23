An annual fundraiser for the Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) has raised just under $9,400.

The 9th annual 'Rough Night Out' event was held Friday night at St. Clair College.

The annual fundraiser brought together community members for an overnight experience supporting youth experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex.

The event ran from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. and challenged participants to spend the night outdoors while taking part in games and awareness-building activities.

It was the third year in a row the Community and Justice Services program led the fundraiser.

Money raised will support WRYM’s transitional housing and support programs.

WRYM provides young men with safe housing, life skills development, mental health supports, and pathways toward long-term stability.