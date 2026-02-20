An event to build awareness and empathy around youth homelessness.

The Windsor Residence for Young Men (WRYM) is hosting the 9th annual Rough Night Out event this evening.

This overnight awareness and fundraising event supports young men experiencing homelessness in Windsor-Essex.

Those taking part in the event will spend the night outdoors at St. Clair College will collaborate in games, challenges, and activities designed to build awareness around youth homelessness.

Funds raised through the event will directly support WRYM's transitional housing and youth support programs.

Jason Weinberg, Executive Director at the Windsor Residence for Young Men, says this event really drives awareness to youth homelessness.

"By no means do we feel we're replicating an experience of homelessness for those who are in crisis. The event can end for all of us as we go home at the end of it, but it is very humbling to be in the environment, in the climate, late at night, and recognizing that this is something that youth can experience at any time of their lives."

He says the night is broken up into different segments.

"We have some trivia and game-type things that are going to help individuals stay stimulated, and build some camaraderie. We'll have a little bit of a warming moment where we're going to offer people who are there some food, and then the last part of the night is really where we get more reflective, we break into small groups, and consider discussions, or games... that's where things get a little more quiet."

Weinberg says the funds raised directly support WRYM.

"Our transitional housing facility houses anywhere from 30 to 50 youth any given year. Last year we had a success rate of 92 per cent, so we wanted to make sure we can continue to offer those services because it really does make a difference in the lives of the young men who come to us."

Approximately 60 individuals took part in last year's event.

Those who want to participate are asked to register and pledge.