Time to polish up those golf clubs.

The 2025 season at Roseland Golf Club is right around the corner.

Roseland's general manager Dave Deluzio says they are hoping to open towards the end of the month, while continuing to monitor the forecast.

Until then, he says course preparations are well underway.

"There's trees that have gone down, limbs to pick up, bunker work is always key, the grounds crew is out there," he said. "There's so much debris on the 120 acres there at Roseland and Little River, they have a big job to get everything cleaned up."

Last year, the city-owned course saw over 40,000 rounds of golf recorded and Deluzio says he's expecting another busy year.

"I do believe with the exchange rate and with the uncertainty of what's going on with border crossings that a lot of golfers are going to stay locally and play," Deluzio said. "And just where we position ourselves with pricing, our location, courts conditions, a legendary architect of Donald Ross, this gem masterpiece we have in the heart of the city."

Deluzio says he can feel the excitement building for the upcoming season.

"The calls for tournaments, for leagues, for people from away that are trying to get groups booked, it's been really really strong this March, very high, so that's really good and people are excited for Roseland and to get out there," he said.

Deluzio says to keep an eye out on their social media pages for when the tee-sheet goes live.

Online bookings, which Deluzio strongly suggests as it tends to quickly sell out, can be made here: https://roselandgolfandcurlingclub.ca/book-a-tee-time/ .

Golfing at Little River is expected to begin in April according to Deluzio.