A huge profit in 2024 for the Roseland and Little River Golf Courses.

Gary Kaschak, the ward 8 councillor and the Chair of the Roseland Board of Directors, says the club recorded a $595,000 profit for the year.

Roseland saw over 40,000 rounds of golf recorded, while Little River saw around 17,000 rounds.

While the halfway hut - which offers food and beverages - did well, Kaschak says a lot of that profit is due to not having to pay for things such as electricity, heating, or cooling at the clubhouse.

The clubhouse has been vacant since spring 2024 after council approved moving the curling club to the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

On February 10, council approved to remove the heritage designation from the clubhouse and parking lot to allow for the clubhouse to be demolished.

Kaschak says with the clubhouse not in use it's pushed their profit higher.

"We want to get to that level and you know there's a big discussion in the city about knocking down the current clubhouse and building a proper sized clubhouse moving forward. But, the amount of heating, lights, cooling, refrigeration costs, HVAC costs, was astronomical when that full 50,000-square-foot clubhouse was open, and it really did eat into the profit margin."

He says the board will be meeting soon to discuss a number of things for this upcoming golf season.

"We're going to set our rates, golf course rates, for golf in 2025, and they're going to go up a little bit, they kind of have to based on inflation and expenses and whatnot. But, we're going to do that, we've got a couple of capital improvements that we're going to have to do in 2025 with some irrigation and some different infrastructure things that are needed on the golf course."

He adds that the board will have some input for a new clubhouse.

"We're going to look at whether we want something real large - never going to be the same as before - but do we want to go 6,000-square-feet, 8,000-square-feet, 10,000-square-feet, something like that. And that's something that the board will discuss a little bit more, and we want to come up with a good look moving forward."

In terms of the new clubhouse, Kaschak says the board would like to see more of a patio and even fire pits included.

Kaschak says the Roseland Board of Directors will meet on Friday, March 7.

The club saw approximately $500,000 in profit for 2023.