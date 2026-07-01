Roseland condo development officially moving forward following rezoning approval

A new condo at Roseland Golf Course will officially be moving forward.

Windsor city council met on Monday with one report looking for council approval to rezone the land at the golf course on Kennedy Drive in the city’s south end to allow for the construction of a four-storey condo development.

This was the last step needed prior to the city officially selling the land to Valente as part of the Expression of Interest to allow the development to move forward.

This development has been a contentious topic for the last two and a half years, with the relocation of the curlers at the former clubhouse, the removal of the heritage designation of the former clubhouse and parking lot area, the demolition of the clubhouse, and the official announcement of the condo development.

In April, the city announced the $33-million “Residences at Roseland” condo which will feature 48 units, 85 above-ground parking spots, and 74 underground parking spaces. The condo will feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites priced between $400,000 and $1-million.

During the meeting, a report on a recent appraisal of the 1.3-acres of land was made public which showcased that the land was valued at $1,575,000.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says no delegates came out to speak on item which was disheartening to see.

“None of them wanted to come out because they’ve all given up, they all said ‘what’s the point, no one is listening, we’ve been through this before, they’ve already made up their minds’ and that was disheartening. That’s not why I got into politics and that’s not why I wanted to represent people to make them feel like they’ve given up, and that made me feel pretty bad.”

Francis says it’s difficult when there’s so much that council isn’t able to speak out regarding Roseland, such as the appraisal process.

“I hear from other council members, I hear from the mayor that the Roseland development is so great, right? It’s going to be amazing... everyone is going to love it... well if that’s the case then just release all the information. Why is there so much information in-camera, in secret? If this is such a great project, release all the information and let people see everything, and let them come to a determination on their own.”

Mayor Drew Dilkens says there is a need for all types of housing - even luxury condos.

“Roseland Golf Course is a gem, and what council approved today through the rezoning is actually seeing a wonderful addition to the gem that we own. 48 units will likely attract residents who actually live in the area, who want to downsize and sell the four or five bedroom home but stay in the area that they love because it’s a beautiful area, it’s walkable, and of course if you’re a golfer - you’re right on the golf course and able to golf.”

Valente previously stated they’d like to have the project completed by late 2028.

While the land of the condo will be sold to Valente, the land where the new clubhouse will be constructed will remain city property.

The new clubhouse - which will also be constructed by Valente - will feature a one-level 5,600-square-foot building with 2,000 square feet of covered patio space. The clubhouse is expected to feature a grab-and-go style food and beverage service, and washrooms.

-with files from AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg