Leamington council's decision to support Rose City Gymnastics' bid to host the 2027 Ontario Gymnastics Championship at the Nature Fresh Recreation Centre is impacting the nonprofit organization.

"I'm at the point I'd like to answer some questions because I think a lot of people have a bad taste in their mouth of what we did, and I don't think they really know the event well enough of what's happening," says Rose City Gymnatics President Diana Giorgi.

Giorgi feels her organization is being 'bashed' in the Leamington community by council's decision.

She says her organization was asked to do a presentation and did what they were asked to do.

"As far as we were concerned it was between council and the Flyers, but now it's going back," she says. "We just want to hear our side at this point because I feel like Rose City is kind of getting a little bit bashed in here, and we only did what they asked us to do, and that was to do a presentation; we did what we were supposed to do. We followed what they asked of us, and the vote was in our favour."

As AM800 News reported last week, Leamington Council agreed to offer conditional support for the organization's bid at its March 10 meeting.

If the municipality is selected to host the championships, scheduled for April 7 to April 11, the ice at the arena would need to be removed effective March 24, 2027, which could impact the Leamington Flyers' playoff schedule, forcing the team to find another place to play.

Since council's decision, officials with the Flyers have raised concerns over the situation and the lack of engagement with the organization.

Giorgi says there is a cost to the organization to use the Nature Fresh Recreation Centre.

"It's going to cost us anywhere to use the arena anywhere; the base is starting at $15,000, so it's not like it's a freebie," says Giorgi. "We do bring revenue to the Nature Fresh Arena as well as in the past when we've been hosting these things; the actual economic perks are the restaurants, the hotels, and the community."

She says the gymnastics championship would attract 1,200 athletes alone.

Giorgi says when you add in parents, coaches, judges, and volunteers, they estimate roughly 5,000 could be in Leamington for the event.

"I'm not going to argue with the Flyers," says Giorgi. "I totally understand what they're going for, but I don't think the people of Leamington realize the revenue they will lose if we are not there. Our revenue will bring in a lot more revenue than the Flyers ever could bring in in a five-day event."

She says before putting the bid package in, they have to secure a venue and hotels.

Giorgi says she's looking at different options, including St. Clair College, if the Nature Fresh Recreation Centre falls through.

"Because they said yes, we kind of stopped everything else," says Giorgi. "So I do have a call in to St. Clair; they might be able to help us out. I'm supposed to hear back today, but if not, it's a moot point. We just can't bid on it this year."

Leamington council is taking a second look at its decision to support the bid Tuesday night after concerns were raised.

Giorgi says her organization was not asked to attend the council meeting, but they're showing up to represent the organization and provide information if needed.

"As far as we were concerned it was between council and the Flyers, but now it's going back," says Giorgi. "We just want to hear our side at this point because I feel like Rose City is kind of getting a little bit bashed in here, and we only did what they asked us to do, and that was to do a presentation; we did what we were supposed to do. We followed what they asked of us, and the vote was in our favour."

A letter issued by the town and the team on Monday, March 23, states that "a notice of reconsideration regarding the decision to support the bid to host the 2027 Ontario Gymnastics Championship will be considered at the next council meeting on March 24, 2026."

It comes after both sides say, "Constructive discussions have recently taken place regarding the future of junior hockey in our community."