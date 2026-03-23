Leamington Council may take a second look at a decision to support a bid to host the 2027 Ontario Gymnastics Championship after concerns were raised by officials with the Leamington Flyers.

A letter issued by the town and the team on Monday, March 23, states that "a notice of reconsideration regarding the decision to support the bid to host the 2027 Ontario Gymnastics Championship will be considered at the next council meeting on March 24, 2026."

It comes after both sides say, "Constructive discussions have recently taken place regarding the future of junior hockey in our community."

At its March 10 meeting, the council agreed to offer conditional support to Windsor-based nonprofit Rose City Gymnastics' bid to host the 2027 Provincial Championships at the Nature Fresh Recreation Centre.

If Leamington were selected to host the championships, scheduled for April 7 to April 11, the ice at the arena would need to be removed effective March 24, 2027, which could impact the Leamington Flyers' playoff schedule, forcing the team to find another place to play.

Officials with the Flyers raised concerns over the situation and the lack of engagement with the organization.

Rose City officials say gymnastics championship would attract 1,200 athletes alone. Once they add in parents, coaches, judges, and volunteers, they estimate anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 could be in Leamington for the event.

According to town officials, Gymnastics Ontario is accepting bids in late March for the host of the 2027 championships.