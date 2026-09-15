Roads reopen in Leamington after chemical spill

Road closure due to possible chemical spill in Leamington. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

A section of Highway 77 and Mersea Road 7 in Leamington have reopened after a chemical spill.

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County were made aware of a spill Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.

According to police, nitric acid leaked from a crack formed between businesses in a tanker truck carrying the liquid.

possible chemical spill Leamington Road closure due to possible chemical spill in Leamington. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

Police, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), the Ministry of Environment (MOE), Leamington Fire Services, and the Fire and Spills Action Centre investigated the chemical and the cause of the spill.

Highway 77 was closed from Mersea Road 6 to Mersea Road 8, and Mersea Road 7 was closed from County Road 31 to Mersea Road 12 during the investigation and cleanup.

Police say they appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation during the road closure.