OPP close section of Highway 77 in Leamington due to possible chemical spill

The intersection of Highway 77 and Mersea Road 7 in Leamington is fully closed between Mersea Road 6 and Mersea Road 8 due to a possible chemical spill. Sept. 14, 2026 (Photo Credit: Essex County OPP)

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 77 in Leamington due to a possible chemical spill.

In a posting on X, OPP say the intersection of Highway 77 and Mersea Road 7 in Leamington is fully closed between Mersea Road 6 and Mersea Road 8.

Mersea Road 7 is also closed between County Road 31 (Albuna Townline) and Mersea Road 12.

Essex County OPP, along with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), Ministry of Environment (MOE), Leamington Fire Services and the Fire and Spills Action Center are on scene investigating the chemical and cause of the spillage.

OPP say emergency crews are responding to reports of a possible chemical spill.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.