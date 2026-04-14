Two suspects have turned themselves in after a road rage incident in Windsor.

On Saturday, Windsor police released information about an incident that occurred on April 2, in the 300 block of Devonshire Road near Riverside Drive East.

At that time, police said officers were called to a reported assault and learned that the victim had confronted a motorist about aggressive driving.

Police said an argument quickly escalated into a fight, and during the incident, a second motorist joined and assaulted the victim.

Both suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, but investigators say they turned themselves in on April 11 after the police service released photos of their vehicles and descriptions of each suspect.

Two brothers, aged 16 and 26, face a charge of aggravated assault.

Their names have not been released to protect the identity of the youth.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.