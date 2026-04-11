Two suspects are being sought after a road rage incident in Windsor left one person seriously injured.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, Windsor police officers were called to a reported assault in the 300 block of Devonshire Road near Riverside Drive East.

Officers learned that the victim had confronted a motorist about aggressive driving.

An argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation, and during the incident, a second motorist joined in the assault on the victim.

Both suspects fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.

The victim was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The first suspect, believed to be the driver of a black Hyundai Elantra, is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 20-25 years old and 180 lbs., with short brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white T-shirt.

The second suspect, believed to be the driver of a white Dodge Caravan, is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 40-45 years old and 200 lbs. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and dark work boots.

It is believed the two suspects are known to each other, and both individuals are wanted for assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.