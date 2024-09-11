Riverside Minor Hockey Association (RMHA) and Tecumseh Minor Hockey Association (TSMHA) are set to hold two joint merger information sessions this weekend.

The organizations entered into the first phase of merger-amalgamation discussions back in July .



The associations point to declining registration numbers across the sport and are wanting to take action and adapt.



They say there is concern that travel teams do not have enough players available to make a full team, and a merger would solve that issue, while creating a competitive balance internally and with other hockey centres.



Each association has 500 to 600 players.



RMHA president Anne Marie Schofield says association members have been receptive to talks of a merger.



"I think people understand that the hockey landscape is changing and could be changing significantly across the province, so wanting to get ahead of that curve, being proactive, I think our members understand that position and would prefer that we drive our own ship, as opposed to maybe having it defined for us."



She says administrative work required by the Ontario Minor Hockey Association is underway.



"If we get the approval from our membership to go forward, which we hope to have a vote scheduled early to mid-November, then after that the feet really hit the street and we start pounding out policies and rules of operations et cetera."



Schofield says the meetings will be fairly informal.



"If you have a question, we'll try and answer it. If we can't answer it, we'll take it back to the full committee. We're also making lists if you will of possible issues. Items that maybe we haven't thought of that could have an affect on our memberships."



Two sessions will be held on Sunday Sept. 15.



The first at Legion Hall, 12326 Lanoue Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



More information on the merger, including an FAQ can be viewed here: https://riversideminorhockey.ca/Articles/12210/RMHA_TSMHA_Merger_Info_Sessions_and_FAQ/ .



Those unable to attend but still have questions are asked to email at rvsdtec@gmail.com.

