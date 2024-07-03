Two local hockey organizations are discussing a possible merger.

The Riverside Minor Hockey Association and the Tecumseh Minor Hockey Association have entered the first phase of merger-amalgamation discussions.

Both organizations have indicated that no changes will be made without the approval of each membership and the approval of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association.

Each association has 500 to 600 players.

Anne Marie Schofield, President of the Riverside Minor Hockey Association, says they've been looking at the possible writing on the wall and how the Ontario Minor Hockey Association could be making changes in how hockey is zoned.

"I guess it's just one of those things where maybe we should try and chart our own course as opposed to waiting," she says.

Schofield says Windsor and Tecumseh have always been an attractive look from a geography perspective.

"If you're going to talk about joining, it makes sense to join with your closest neighbour, which in our case is Tecumseh," she says. "That's kind of what led to initial discussions. Should we wait and see? What if the OMHA makes some wholesale changes in the upcoming two to four years?"

An email address has been set up for parents and players to ask any questions about a potential merger. Concerns can be sent to rvsdtec@gmail.com.

Schofield says if you have questions or concerns, don't throw them out into the Facebook rumour mill.

"Throw them out to the people who are directly involved. We want your question to be everybody else's question. So we're trying to build those FAQs and address any concerns or issues people may have," she says.

No changes are expected for the upcoming 2024–2025 season, but if approved, the merger would take place for the 2025–2026 season.

A merger would mean both associations would cease to exist and become a new entity.

The LaSalle Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) and the Windsor Minor Hockey Association (WMHA) are also reopening merger talks.

A previous attempt failed in April 2024 after 53 percent of membership voted in favour, failing to meet the required threshold of a two-thirds majority in order to move forward.