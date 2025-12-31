There will be a hustle and bustle in downtown Windsor today.

Bars and restaurants are expected to be very busy as patrons ring in the New Year with various celebrations in the city core.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association Chair Chris MacLeod says this is one of the busiest nights of the year. "It's always a big event downtown, we have a number of bars and restaurants that will have New Year's Eve parties and I think it's going to be a great night downtown. Hopefully the weather isn't too chilly because there will be lineups to get in and plan ahead."

MacLeod is asking drivers and pedestrians to be careful. "If you're going to be consuming alcohol, plan for a safe ride home and plan to be a little patient if you're coming down because I expect there will be lineups in front of some of those hot spots downtown for New Year's."

There are parties planned at Disco Inferno on Ouellette Avenue, Mezzo Ristaurante on Erie Street East, Caesars Windsor, and the St. Clair Centre for the Arts.

A reminder, the City of Windsor is hosting a bash at the new outdoor ice rink from 6-9 p.m. with free skating, live music, hot chocolate, giveaways and more.