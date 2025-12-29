The City of Windsor is getting ready to ring in the new year with an outdoor bash at the new downtown skating rink.

The city is hosting a free New Year's Eve celebration at the City Hall Square rink from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says the event includes skating, free hot chocolate from Tim Hortons and food trucks.

He says a DJ will also be playing music.

Agostino says he wouldn't be surprised if it's a packed event.

"It's free, so you don't have to stay up late on New Year's Eve to ring in the new year; you can come out at 6 p.m.," says Agostino. "We'll be out there; I'll be out there skating. Bring the kids even if they've never tried it before. I've seen so many people on that ice that have never done it before that absolutely fall in love with doing it."

He says skaters and non-skaters can come out and enjoy the event.

"There's a lot of people I see that have been coming there just to see what it's all about and not necessarily skate but sit on the benches and hang out," he says. "We're going to have some warmers out there too, so there will be a little bit of heat. We'll have some of those propane fire warmers that will be out there, so people can relax at some tables and hang out."

There will be free skate lending from All Saints' Anglican Church as well as giveaways from Tim Hortons and Adventure Bay.

The city will also be handing out glow sticks to help illuminate the night.