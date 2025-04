A suspect was taken into custody last week following a string of retail thefts at a big-box store in early March .

According to police, a suspect stole merchandise from a store in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East on March 2.

Police say the same suspect visited the store again on March 3 and March 6 and took additional items.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with three counts of theft under $5,000.