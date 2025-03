Windsor police are trying to identify a man wanted in retail thefts in the city.

According to police, the man stole merchandise from a store in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East on March 2.

Police say he visited the store again on March 3 and March 6 and took additional items.

He's described as a white man, 25-35 years old, approximately 5’8” and 150 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.