Restaurants and bars in the province are keeping a close eye on the LCBO talks.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says the two sides remain far apart ahead of Friday's strike deadline.

If a tentative deal is not reached, about 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario could walk off the job at 12:01 a.m.



Here in Windsor-Essex, Matt Komsa, one of the owners of the WKND Hospitality Group says they continue monitor the talks.



"We've been having quite a few meetings on how we're going to handle the situation," says Komsa. "It definitely is a situation. It's something we're keeping a close eye on. We've definitely stocked up on all the inventories at all of our locations just to try and hopefully there isn't a strike and if there is, hopefully there's a quick resolve to it."

WKND Hospitality Group operates The G.O.A.T. Tap & Eatery, Bull & Barrel, Disco Inferno and Wild Child Nightlife.

The LCBO has said that if a strike takes place, all locations will close for 14 days and after that point, if the strike continues, the Crown corporation will open 30 stores three days a week with limited hours.



The workers are seeking wage increases and more full-time jobs, saying part-time roles have become 70 per cent of their workforce.