TORONTO - The union representing workers at Ontario's main liquor retailer says the two sides remain far apart ahead of a strike deadline.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union has set a strike deadline of 12:01 a.m. Friday for its approximately 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario.



A spokesperson says they are committed to bargaining a good deal for workers, but they expect it will be a long day.



The LCBO has said that if a strike takes place, all locations will close for 14 days and after that point, if the strike continues, the Crown corporation will open 30 stores three days a week with limited hours.



The workers are seeking wage increases and more full-time jobs, saying part-time roles have become 70 per cent of their workforce.



The union is also fearful of job losses after Premier Doug Ford's government announced plans to open up the alcohol market to allow convenience stores and all grocery stores to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails.

