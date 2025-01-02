A downtown resident is once again speaking out about the state of his neighbourhood near the Downtown Mission.

Last year, Nick Amlin told AM800 about his concerns of drug dealing, drug use, defecation in yards, discarded needles and theft , after the mission relocated all of its operations to 875 Ouellette Avenue in June 2022.

The mission, which sits between Erie Street and Elliott, and backs onto Pelissier Street, made improvements to the property last year including fencing around the back lot and installing overhead lights.

Amlin told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show on Thursday that conditions have not improved.

"Dealing with mission directly, I made an attempt when they first moved in to try and form a relationship, it truthfully didn't work out. My wife from time to time still has correspondance with Rukshini [Ponniah-Goulin], when we're trying to deal with issues, but it hasn't been a good relationship unfortunately."

He says somtimes people are receptive to being asked to move along but that's not always the case.

"I got woken up a 6 a.m. on New Year's Eve to somebody screaming at cars, just cars trying to drive by and they were standing in the middle of the road. The car would honk at them and they'd run at them screaming, run away, run back, and after that incident my wife went and cleaned up the mess that that individual left behind. There was bottles of methodone and just donated clothes, I'm assuming donate clothes just left all over mine and my neighbours property."

Amlin says the city needs support from all levels of government.

"We have reached out to members of parliament, members of provincial parliament, and quite honestly the reponses have been very very limited, with exception of Andrew Dowie who actually responded to us, even though he's not in our ward, or anything, he said that he would see if he could do anything to make anything better, which is fantastic."

He says he has been asked why doesn't he just move, and his response is that he was born and raised in Windsor, and does not want to abandon it.