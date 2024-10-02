Over 100 people attended the ward 3 meeting on Tuesday evening - with many concerned about the condition of the downtown core.

Councillor Renaldo Agostino, Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens, along with city staff attended the meeting at the All Saints' Anglican Church and were able to answer questions and address any concerns from residents.

Those that did attend raised concerns over the increase in homelessness and drug use in the downtown, and are concerned that the Strengthen the Core Revitalization Plan is taking too long to implement.

In May 2024, city council approved the $3.2-million plan aimed at revitalizing and improving safety in downtown Windsor.

Nicholas Amlin is a ward 3 resident who lives near the Downtown Mission and says there are a lot of issues in the core.

"Drug dealing, drug use, attempted break-in's, attempted property theft, actual property theft, property damage, individuals ODing [overdosing], fights pouring out of the Mission onto our street. And it's a lot... it's a lot to deal with."

Danny Bobb has been a ward 3 resident for over 40 years and says the homelessness issue needs to be addressed.

"I just hope that they get that hub for the homeless built somewhere. Wherever. And I thought that because in other cities they're building communities of tiny houses and giving homeless people them."

Meanwhile, Lynn Teahan has been a resident for 35 years and says she's concerned with the proposal of the ferris wheel along the river front as it's right near her apartment.

"This would cause a lot more noise than the revving of engines that we hear now from the young men who come in with their fancy cars. I can imagine the grinding of gears on a big ferris wheel apparatus."

Jodi Nesbitt has been a ward 3 resident for 14 years and says she's concerned.

"I think the concerns for me is about revitalizing and then keeping Windsor safe."

Councillor Agostino says he likes hearing from residents.

"For me it's just a night for all of us to come together, and just talk. To me, I don't look at this as a ward meeting, I look at this as everybody coming over to have a chat, and keeping it simple, and keeping it real."

There aren't any other ward meetings this week.

The next ward meeting will be on Monday, October 7, for ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak.

Following that meeting will be the ward 10 meeting with Jim Morrison on Tuesday, October 8.