A report headed to Essex council Tuesday night seeks to amend a by-law banning the release of non-biodegradable balloons into the air.

Last year, council instructed administration to prepare a report that looked at banning the release of latex and mylar helium balloons.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy says the concern stems from detrimental effects of balloon release on the environment and wildlife.

"Some people are still of the opinion that letting them go into the air is acceptable, but it's really not," Bondy said. "It's bad for wildlife, it's bad for farmers, it's just not good for the environment."

Bondy says the by-law would cover the intentional release of balloons.

"I'm hoping council supports it, share your comments with us, we know that enforcement is going to be a little tricky, but that's why we need the bylaw so we can really start with public education, and just sharing with people the facts about it," she said.

Bondy says she's heard from farmers who have experienced clogged machinery due to balloons.

"We have so many other ways that people can commemorate loved ones, we have memorial benches, we also have things like planting memorial trees, you can do other things to send loved ones messages other than releasing balloons into the atmosphere," Bondy said.

Balloons that are naturally biodegradable with nothing attached, for example strings or ribbons, would not be included in the ban.

By-Law officers would expand their enforcement responsibilities to include responding to calls and patrolling to spot and address unlawful balloon releases.

Under the current by-law, those found guilty of an offence could subject to a fine of no more than $5,000.

Municipalities such as Hamilton and Toronto have similar bans on the release of balloons.