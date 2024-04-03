A close 4-3 vote in favour of looking at recommendations to consider whether or not council should pass a by-law prohibiting the release of latex and helium balloons into the air in Essex.

Council met Tuesday evening with a notice of motion by councillor Kim Verbeek to look into options for what can be be done to mitigate this issue.

Verbeek says there are dangers to releasing these balloons such as harm to animals through digestion or strangulation, they can cause power outages from getting caught on lines, and they are often found as litter.

A few councillors stated during the meeting that it would be very difficult for by-law officers to enforce a ban on releasing balloons, and that a campaign of awareness may be a better option.

Administration stated that this was the point of the motion was to look at options for if a by-law would be necessary, or possible to enforce, and it will also look at other cities and even states in the U.S. who have current by-laws in place.

Deputy mayor Rob Shepley voted against the motion and says he can't imagine this is enforceable.

"I can't imagine our by-law officer writing a ticket to a child that lost a balloon. Something I can get behind would be a campaign blitz, or a media blitz by our communications guy on certain times of year just to remind people. It isn't good for the environment, all of those things aren't good, but I think we would be better served to have a media release to let people know the dangers of it."



Councillor Katie McGuire-Blaise opposed the motion and says she can't imagine a ticket being issued for a memorial balloon release.



"I feel like the only way to enforce this is by someone calling it in. And I can't imagine a neighbour calling in, 'my neighbour's husband passed away a year ago and it's coming up on their anniversary and they're planning a balloon release, make sure you're there to issue them a ticket'. I cannot imagine that, and I don't want to see that in the municipality of Essex.")

Mayor Sherry Bondy voted in favour and says Essex wouldn't be the first town to have a by-law in place.

"There are many towns that have by-laws. I'm looking at one, the City of Kingston right now. So I think it's kind of antiquated not having a by-law. That's just my opinion."

Administration will come back to council at a later date with pros and cons, and recommendations moving forward.

The Town currently bans the release of fire lanterns into the sky.