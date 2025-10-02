Repairs have been successfully completed at the Chatham Water Treatment Plant.

The municipality states that things are back up and running following an electrical issue and subsequent issue with the backup generator just over a week ago.

On Sept. 22, residents were asked to conserve water due to the issue.

The backup generator responsible for pumping water to the distribution system had failed, leading to a drop in the elevated water tower levels and a temporary reduction in water pressure throughout the distribution system.

The municipality states that water pressure has stabilized and the Chatham Water Treatment Plant is treating and distributing water at full capacity.

Water restrictions are now entirely lifted.