Chatham-Kent is asking its residents to conserve water.

The municipality has issued a 'temporary water conservation request' for Chatham after an electrical issue at the Chatham Water Treatment Plant.

According to the municipality, the issue started early Sunday morning and is affecting the main power feed.

The municipality says crews were immediately dispatched to assess and diagnose the problem, but it has not been fully resolved.

The backup generator responsible for pumping water to the distribution system also failed, leading to a drop in the elevated water tower levels and a temporary reduction in water pressure throughout the distribution system.

The municipality says the generator issue has been temporarily resolved, and water pressure has stabilized but officials say they're still experiencing operational challenges at the site.

Residents are being asked to conserve indoor water usage and eliminate all outdoor water use, including lawn watering, washing vehicles or exterior buildings, filling pools or hot tubs and any outdoor construction activities requiring water.