The City of Windsor has officially opened registration for their diaper collection pilot project.

In October, city council approved the pilot program due to a change in the garbage collection schedule.

This program looks to support residents during the transition to bi-weekly garbage collection and the weekly green bin service.

Residents who require a bi-weekly pick-up due to soiled diapers can register to have your home added.

Starting the first week of January 2026, Miller Waste Systems will go out and collect soiled diapers from homes or even care homes that have registered during the off weeks for the regular garbage collection.

Residents are asked to register on the City of Windsor website, or by calling 311, and will be asked a couple of questions regarding the pick-up.

Once registered, households will be required to place diapers in clear or translucent bags for verification and then place them in a hard sided container.

The pilot program will run through December 2026, after which city council will review the results to determine next steps.