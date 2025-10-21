A pilot project to collect dirty diapers has been approved by city council as part of the move to a biweekly garbage collection schedule in Windsor.

As of October 21, the city will be collecting garbage on a biweekly basis to align with the start of the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority's weekly curbside collection of green bin organic waste.

Beginning during the first week of January 2026, Miller Waste Systems will go out and collect soiled diapers from homes or even care homes that have registered for the pilot program on the city's website or through 311.

The registered pickup will occur on the off weeks when the regular garbage collection is not taking place, with residents putting soiled diapers in a clear plastic bag and placing it inside their hard-sided garbage bin, on top of the regular garbage, so it can be identified by collectors and taken away.

Starting October 21, Windsor residents can drop off diaper waste at the City of Windsor's environmental services office, located at 3540 North Service Road E., at no cost.

Senior Manager of Environmental Services Jim Leether says they've received a lot of feedback on this issue from homeowners and community-based living homes.

"They call, they register, and they give their name and address. We might ask one or two questions on there. We are going to track some demographic information. Like a very simple question we're going to ask is are the people making use of the program under 5 or over 5? We don't need to get too personal with people, but it would help us understand who is making use of the program," he says.

The one-year pilot program will cost a minimum of $93,843 but could cost as much as $228,058, depending on overall use.

The city will be sending out more information about the pilot program in the coming weeks to make sure they can get people registered for it when it begins in the new year.