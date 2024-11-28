The city is looking for public feedback on the redevelopment of a parking lot into housing in downtown Windsor.

Municipal Parking Lot 15, located on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte Street West and Elliott Street West, has been identified as a priority site for a future housing development under the Housing Solutions Made for Windsor initiative.

On Nov. 5, the city issued an expression of interest, inviting developers to submit proposals that align with the city's vision for sustainable, inclusive, and community-focused housing.

Area residents and stakeholders are encouraged to share their insights and preferences through a brief online survey, available at Housing Development - Pelissier Street Parking Lot: EOI 106-24 | Let's Talk Windsor project page.

Submissions and comments will be accepted until Dec. 18.

All responses will remain anonymous and will be compiled into a report shared with developers to guide their design proposals, which the city will be accepting until Jan. 28, 2025.