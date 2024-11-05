The City of Windsor is offering another piece of property for housing to developers.

Speaking on AM800's 'Mornings with Mike & Meg', Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the city is putting out and Expression of Interest (EOI) for Pelissier Street Parking Lot.

The parking lot is located on Pelissier Street between Wyandotte Street West and Elliott Street.

Dilkens says the city is offering the parking lot as part of its Housing Solutions Made for Windsor.

"People know that we put out the expression of interest process for the parking lot on Caron Avenue," says Dilkens. "We received four submissions. City council is working with a couple of components right now to land a final deal and next on the list is the Pelissier Street Parking Lot parking lot."

He says the city thinks a mid-rise development works for the site with a better part of 150 to 200 units built.

"This is about 32,000 square feet, over 380 feet of frontage along Pelissier," he says.

Dilkens believes the city is doing all it can with city owned land to see more housing built.

"We know there's pressure in the city and we want to help add to the supply," says Dilkens.

The city has already put out an Expression of Interest for the Caron Avenue parking lot.

It closed in August and according to Dilkens, the city received four submissions for the site.

He says city council is working with some of the components to a land a final deal.

The city will be accepting proposals from November 5, 2024 to January 28, 2025 for the Pelissier Street parking lot.

The city says "the site invites developers to envision a dynamic space that could blend residential units with lively ground-floor commercial spaces, further enhancing Windsor's downtown area."