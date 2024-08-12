Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 46-year-old man has been recovered from Lake Erie.

According to police, search efforts started Saturday night after the OPP received a report of a missing swimmer at the Leamington Pier at the end of Erie Street South.



Police had said, two people entered the water and only was able to make it back to shore.



The body was recovered by the Essex County OPP Marine Unit and the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.



Provincial police are thanking Leamington fire, Essex-Windsor EMS and the Canadian Coast Guard for their help with the search.

