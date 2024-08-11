Search efforts will continue today to locate a missing swimmer in Lake Erie within the Municipality of Leamington.

On Saturday, August 10, shortly before 8 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a missing swimmer at the Leamington Pier at the end of Erie Street South in Leamington.

Police state that two individuals entered the water, and only one was able to make it back to shore.

A 46-year-old man remains missing.

Members of the Leamington OPP, along with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Leamington Fire Services assisted in search efforts until approximately 11 p.m. Saturday night.

A search will resume Sunday with the assistance of the OPP Marine Unit and the Underwater Search and Rescue Team.

OPP is requesting that individuals avoid the search area at this time.

Updates will be provided as they become available.