The Town of Tecumseh is getting some financial support from the province to support and improve its transit system.

Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie announced Friday that the town will receive $176,470 in funding through the 2025-26 gas tax program.

The money can be used for local public transit initiatives such as expanding service hours, increasing routes, purchasing new vehicles, and improving accessibility to increase transit ridership.

In July 2025, the town launched the use of three fully electric buses for its transit service.

Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie says this government believes in public transit, and that's what this funding represents.

"It's there to open up new doors and support those municipal systems so that we can get to work, go see our friends and family, and go experience recreation in every corner of the town through access to transit," he says.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says this transit system is important to people who live in the town, especially those under the age of 16 and seniors.

"It's providing another means of transportation for a sector of our population that doesn't have the ability to drive to have access to shopping and the other amenities within our municipality, the beautiful parks that we have," he says.

McNamara says they are always looking to improve given communities across Windsor-Essex were built on automotive travel.

"That's all changing now; what we're seeing is more density and population in existing areas within our own community and in other communities across the county. You're going to start seeing more and more public transit being part of a huge network," he says.

Overall, the province is investing nearly $380 million through the 2025-26 gas tax program to support public transit in 107 municipalities.