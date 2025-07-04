The Town of Tecumseh is ready to launch its fully electric transit fleet.

The public will see the three electric buses out on the streets as the town's transit drivers begin training to operate the new buses, but they won't begin taking passengers until the middle of the month.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara says the current gas-powered vehicles are at the end of their life.

"The transition to these new buses was needed for the community," he says. "It also shows the efforts of the municipality and the residents to green our community. We're doing everything we can."

The $1.4 million investment into the zero-emission buses includes $1 million provided by the federal government through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

McNamara says the buses may be smaller, but they're perfect for the town's ridership and can hold up to 20 passengers.

"They're fully accessible, and the niche within our community, particularly for our seniors, our disabled, and those under the age of 16, are the biggest ridership that we have," he says.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Tecumseh Transit was recording just under 30,000 riders a year, although that number fell during the pandemic, but they're hoping to get back to that level or above, according to Tecumseh Transit Manager Chad Jeffery.

Jeffery says these buses are the right size for the town.

"We don't exceed 20 riders at a time; we've never done that," he says. "It doesn't seem sensible to have a bus that's over capacity driving around. The fact that they're electric and small, the range is good, and I think it's the right fit for the community."

The new fleet will offer the same route coverage and service levels.

Charging infrastructure was also installed earlier to support daily operations.

To consider transit for daily needs and outings, please see route and service information at www.tecumseh.ca/transit.