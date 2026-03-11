Authorities say a Florida woman has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies over gunshots fired at Rihanna's Los Angeles home last weekend.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said that the singing superstar, her partner A$AP Rocky, and their three small children and her mother were all on the property at the time.

Court records showed 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was charged Tuesday with one count of attempted murder as well as 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and other felonies.

Ortiz appeared in court Tuesday as her public defender entered a not guilty plea for her but then withdrew it in favor of postponing arraignment until March 25.

Bail was set at $1.8 million.