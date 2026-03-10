Multiple gunshots were fired at the Los Angeles home of Rihanna and police have taken a woman into custody.

That's according to the Los Angeles Police Department and local news reports.

Police say there were no injuries following the Sunday shooting.

It's not clear if Rihanna was home at the time.

Police say they took a 35-year-old woman into custody.

The law enforcement officials did not identify the residents of the home.

Emails seeking information were sent to Rihanna's publicist and manager.

Local news outlets say Rihanna lives in the home.

Property records show it is owned by a trust run by someone linked to her foundation.